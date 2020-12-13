Steven Caulker is open to a return to England, as per a report by Sky Sports.

The once-capped England international is currently playing in Turkey for Alanyaspor but isn’t ruling out a return home.

Caulker, who is 28 years old, has enjoyed his time in the Turkish Super Lig but is out of contract at the end of the season.

He is yet to make a decision on his future there and could weigh up his options.

‘Potentially in the future’…

Asked whether he wants to play in Premier League again, Caulker said: “Yeah potentially in the future for sure, I feel like I’ve got unfinished business there.

“I spent many years in the Premier League, in the Championship and in League One. I’ve said it before, I never feel like I fulfilled my potential, so I think the option to go back there one day and do the business and fulfil my potential would be great and I think it would bring this story to a very nice point.”

He added: “I have been at the highs of football at the age of 20 playing for England, I have been at the lows of at the age of 26 without a club training on my own for six months plus, and I’m somewhere in between now.”

Career to date…

Caulker started his career at Tottenham Hotspur and played 29 games for their first-team and also had loan spells at Yeovil Town, Bristol City, Cardiff City and Swansea City.

He then left Spurs on a permanent basis to join QPR in July 2014 for a fee of around £8 million. The Hoops were relegated during his first season at the club and Caulker went on to have loan spells at Southampton and then Liverpool.

A stint in Scotland with Dundee followed before his move to Turkey. He is impressing on his Mediterranean adventure but could be back in England in the near future.