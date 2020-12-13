Wigan Athletic made it back-to-back wins yesterday by beating Accrington Stanley at the DW Stadium.

The Latics edged past John Coleman’s side 4-3 to earn another valuable three points.

Leam Richardson’s men made the headlines last weekend by beating Sunderland at the Stadium of Light and built on that yesterday against Stanley.

Tom James, Dan Gardner and Will Keane got on the scoresheet for the hosts, with an own goal from Mark Hughes proving to be the winner in the end.

Wigan have now risen off the bottom of the League One table and have leapfrogged Burton Albion.

The North West outfit are two points from safety and are showing signs they are capable of surviving this season.

They are currently manager-less still with John Sheridan leaving for Swindon Town last month, though their fans believe Richardson deserves the full-time tole.

Here is how they reacted to the win yesterday against Accrington-

I reckon the new owner should appoint Leam Richardson as manager. I'd also take Leam Richardson, or maybe Leam Richardson at a push. But Leam Richardson is definitely my first choice. Leam. Richardson. #wafc — Joe ho ho (@mrjoevember) December 12, 2020

Leam Richardson.👏 👏 Seriously hope this bloke is given the chance to manage us permanently, he’s brilliant. Any new owner would be a fool not to try and keep him. #wafc — Charles (@Charles_1933_) December 12, 2020

Leam comes across as a class act. Keep him on! — Scrooge Mcduck (@garkaaa) December 12, 2020

Moreno has to give Richardson the job, surely? #wafc — Forever WAFC (@ForeverWAFC) December 12, 2020

Richardson at the wheel. Wigan athletic are BACK! #wafc — Tom Clisham (@TomClisham) December 12, 2020

Leam Richardson's Blue n White Army #wafc — Martin Holden (@im_martinholden) December 12, 2020