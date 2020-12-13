Sheffield Wednesday’s long-term pursuit of Newcastle United’s Dwight Gayle looks to be coming to an end, with Fulham and West Brom being increasingly linked.

The 30-year-old returned from injury for Newcastle United today.

Having not featured for the club since August, Gayle would come on with 20-minutes to play and score the eventual winner in his side’s 2-1 win over West Brom.

The club where he spent the 2018/19 season on-loan, scoring 24 goals in the Championship, are keen on a permanent deal for the striker.

He’s out-of-contract in the summer and Newcastle are seemingly stalling on a new deal.

It comes after rumours linking Gayle with a move to Wednesday – the striker was tipped for a loan move to Hillsborough in January, with the possibility of a permanent transfer not being ruled out.

It seemed likely at one point, but now with Gayle returning to the action and with a goal to his name as well, it’s reminded Steve Bruce and fans of the talent that he is.

Reports now suggests that Gayle could be offered a new deal at St James’ Park, whilst links to both West Brom and Fulham continue to circulate.

Tony Pulis then is left desperate for a striker.

His Wednesday stint continued to worsen yesterday as his side lost 2-1 at home to Barnsley in the Championship – Pulis hasn’t won any of his seven games in charge.

Adding to the misery of being the Championship’s bottom club, Wednesday have scored just 10 goals all season – four under Pulis’ reign.