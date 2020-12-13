Charlton Athletic got back to winning way yesterday with a 5-2 victory over AFC Wimbledon. 

The Addicks were losing 2-1 at half-time but fought back in the second-half to earn a valuable three points.

Conor Washington, Jake Forster-Caskey, Jonny Williams, Chuks Aneke and Ben Purrington got the goals for Lee Bowyer’s side.

Williams was thrown on for the second-half and played a key part in his sides’ domination after the interval, scoring his first goal at the Valley in the process.

David Rogers/Getty Images Sport

The Wales international was subbed off against Shrewsbury Town last weekend but was one of the stars of the show yesterday.

Charlton have risen up the League One table to 5th and are four points off Hull City at the top of the table.

They had only won once in their previous five games before yesterday so will be relieved to have got the win.

Here is how their fans reacted to Williams’ performance-

