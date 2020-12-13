Charlton Athletic got back to winning way yesterday with a 5-2 victory over AFC Wimbledon.

The Addicks were losing 2-1 at half-time but fought back in the second-half to earn a valuable three points.

Conor Washington, Jake Forster-Caskey, Jonny Williams, Chuks Aneke and Ben Purrington got the goals for Lee Bowyer’s side.

Williams was thrown on for the second-half and played a key part in his sides’ domination after the interval, scoring his first goal at the Valley in the process.

The Wales international was subbed off against Shrewsbury Town last weekend but was one of the stars of the show yesterday.

Charlton have risen up the League One table to 5th and are four points off Hull City at the top of the table.

They had only won once in their previous five games before yesterday so will be relieved to have got the win.

Here is how their fans reacted to Williams’ performance-

Brilliant second-half performance and massive to finally get a big win like that. Williams and Aneke changed the game. Other results went in our favour so all in all a great day 👌#cafc — Will BG (@Willbg90) December 12, 2020

Williams and aneke came on and we went from our local Sunday league team to man city #cafc — Ryan (@ryandCAFC) December 12, 2020

That was an absolutely outstanding attacking performance by @CAFCofficial in the second half. Game really turned when chuks and Williams came on. Well played lads #cafc — soverncomfort 🔴⚪ (@soverncomfort) December 12, 2020

What a reaction from Williams. Maybe Bowyer knew exactly what he was doing 🙄 #cafc — Charlton ‘til I cry (@1905_Liam) December 12, 2020

Why doesn’t he start every game??? He is the one with that creativity and an international??? Lee get him in — Hass (@hasosmirza) December 12, 2020

Cracking 2nd half for #cafc today. Great to see Williams getting on the score sheet after last week. Also, loved the new Valley Pass set up, @skyscottminto is pure class and T.Sandgaard is quality, he loves it! On to Tuesday. — Sam Carter (@SamSamcarter11) December 12, 2020

