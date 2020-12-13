Reading were yesterday linked with a shock move for Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo – the defender is said to be keen on Sheffield United though.

Rojo, 30, has fallen right out-of-favour at old Trafford.

The Argentine is yet to make a Premier League appearance this term, having featured just three times in the top-flight last season.

Now, his January exit looks imminent.

Reading were yesterday linked with the defender – who earns a reported £80,000-a-week – but fresh reports claims that Rojo is keen on a move to Sheffield United.

Chris Wilder’s side have also been linked with Rojo but again, his wage demands might prove to be a hurdle.

READ: Spurs join Dortmund in race to sign Championship youngster

The Daily Mail claimed this week that the Blades were hoping to formulate a ‘package’ that would bring Rojo to Bramall Lane – the rumours have been played down though, given his wage and injury history.

Reading then could also be about to miss out on Rojo.

It seems an unlikely deal on the face of it but given how Reading have performed this season, Rojo could well have seen them as a better option than say Sheffield United.

Wilder’s side are rooted to the foot of the Premier League table and at risk of setting some unwanted records – they’ve just one point all season.

Reading meanwhile are flying-high and hoping to bring Premier League football to Berkshire next season. They next face Norwich City in midweek.