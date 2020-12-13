Preston North End manager Alex Neil has given a frank assessment of his priorities in the January transfer window.

The Lilywhites are in the bottom half of the Championship table, eight points shy of the play-off places, after suffering a 3-0 defeat away at Luton Town yesterday.

James Collins scored a hat-trick but was helped by Preston mistakes in a particularly poor performance from Neil’s side.

After the match, the manager was asked about the upcoming transfer window and gave a telling response.

“Don’t even get me started on that,” he told LancsLive.

“Let’s focus on the players that we’ve currently got and see if we can keep them first.”

It appears that the priority will be holding onto the players that he already has, and ensuring players who are out of contract at the end of the season are tied down to new deals.

A significant portion of the first-team squad currently see their contracts end in the summer, including Daniel Johnson, Ben Davies, Alan Browne, Ben Pearson and Darnell Fisher.

With the budget tight, the fear for Preston fans will be seeing their team regress. Following a ninth-placed finish last term, they face a battle to be involved in the race for the top six this time around.

No week has perhaps summed up their season better than the past one, with a superb 3-0 win over Middlesbrough followed just three days later by a reversal by the same scoreline at Luton.

They face a mixed bag of fixtures before the January window opens, with a trip to Barnsley next on Tuesday before rounding off the year with clashes against Bristol City, Derby County and Coventry City.