Burnley are set for incoming bids for defender James Tarkowski next month, having been linked with Nottingham Forest’s Joe Worrall this season.

Tarkowski has been on the brink of the Burnley exit for some time – Manchester United have long been admirers, but now the likes of Liverpool, Everton and West Ham are being linked.

Sean Dyche is rushing around the get his contract renewed but it looks likely that Tarkowski will leave the club – if not next month, then at the end of the season.

Needing a central defender then, it’s possible that Burnley will further their interest in Worrall.

The 23-year-old has been linked with a Turf Moor move throughout the season.

He’s recently returned from injury and has now featured six times in the Championship for Chris Hughton’s side this season, who sit above the drop zone only on goal difference.

It’s been a disaster for them so far and things could be about to get worse if they have incoming bids for Worrall next month.

Now in his fifth season as a first-team member at Forest – one of those being spent out on-loan at Rangers – Worrall is proving himself as one of the divisions best central defenders.

Similar to Tarkowski is his stature and playing style, Burnley could well see Worrall as the like-for-like replacement should they lose Tarkowski next month.

It’ll be a contested month for Forest, and expect this rumour to stick around for a while longer.