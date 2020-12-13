Lincoln City’s Jorge Grant is undergoing contract renewal talks at the club, having been linked with all of Brentford, Nottingham Forest, Norwich City and Swansea City this season.

The 26-year-old is out-of-contract in the summer.

Formerly of the Forest youth academy, Grant would leave partway into the 2016/17 season to find new opportunities – he’s since represented all of Notts County, Luton Town and Mansfield Town.

He arrived at Lincoln ahead of the 2019/20 season and would prove an influential player on his first season – he featured 32 times in League One, scoring twice.

This time round though, Grant has netted seven goals in 16 outings for the Imps, who look to clinch a stunning promotion to the Championship.

READ: Spurs join Dortmund in race to sign Championship youngster

With contract talks reportedly ‘going well’ for Grant, it could indicate that Lincoln are expecting January bids for the midfielder.

In turn, a renewed stay might deter Championship clubs from the bid – many would’ve been eyeing a cut-price deal next month, with Grant in the final months of his stay.

TEAMtalk reported earlier in the season that all of Brentford, Forest, Norwich and Swansea were all keen, including Reading as well.

Championship clubs are increasingly looking to League One for additions and with January around the corner, and the aforementioned teams either chasing promotion or battling relegation in Forest’s case, they could be in the market for goals.

Grant scores goals, and looks a Championship player in the making – it’ll be interesting to see how his Lincoln contract talks pan out in time for the transfer window opening on January 4th.