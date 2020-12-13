Ex-Championship loan man Fikayo Tomori is on the radar of Nice, as per a report by The Sun.

Chelsea are expected to loan him out for a fourth time in the upcoming January transfer window.

Newcastle United are believed to be keen on luring him to the North East this winter. However, Frank Lampard’s don’t want him at a fellow Premier League side.

Ligue 1 move…

Nice are interested in bringing him to France on a deal until the end of the current season.

Tomori, who is 22 years old, has previously had loan spells away from the Blues at Brighton and Hove Albion, Hull City and Derby County. He has fallen down the pecking order at Chelsea now and is likely to leave to get some game time.

He has risen up through the youth ranks of the London club and made his first-team debut in 2016.

Championship loan experience…

The once-capped England international was loaned out to Brighton for the second-half of the 2016/17 season and was part of the Seagulls side promoted to the top flight under Chris Hughton.

Tomori returned to the second tier for the campaign after and rocked up at Hull City. He played under ex-Russia boss Leonid Slutsky at the KCOM Stadium and made 25 appearances for the Tigers in all competitions.

He then had a third spell in the Championship at Derby County for the 2018/19 season and became a huge player for the Rams under Frank Lampard. Tomori helped them get to the Play-Off final.

He returned to Chelsea that summer and broke into their first-team last season, playing 22 games in all competitions. However, a move to the south of France could be on the horizon for him now.