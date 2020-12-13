Former Norwich City striker Dean Ashton has admitted that his former side are getting a big slice of luck in their Championship promotion challenge.

The Canaries are three points clear at the top of the table after recording a third successive 2-1 win yesterday, this time against Blackburn Rovers.

After seeing Teemu Pukki’s opener cancelled out by Harvey Elliott, the Finnish goal-getter struck again in rather fortunate circumstances as he inadvertently deflected an Emi Buendia strike past helpless goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski.

That came three days after they beat Nottingham forest courtesy of another deflected Buendia strike, with his winning goal diverting in via defender Joe Worrall.

Looking back on the Blackburn victory in his role as a pundit on EFL on Quest, Ashton said: “First half they were trading blows, but (in the) second half I thought Blackburn really came out with a real intent, pinned Norwich in.

“(They) didn’t get an equaliser but it looked like they were going to get a second goal.

“But then Norwich go up the other end and score what looks like a very lucky goal, and they did last time as well with Buendia getting a lucky strike, so I thought they are getting the run of luck.

“But when you look back to a couple of seasons ago, maybe we need to give a bit more credit to that backline, and the likes of (Grant) Hanley, (Christoph) Zimmerman, and (goalkeeper Michael) McGovern who has come in for (injured Tim) Krul.”

Norwich’s form this season, winning 11 of their 18 matches, has been particularly impressive considering the horrific spate of injuries they have suffered.

They are beginning to enjoy some reprieve with the likes of Todd Cantwell, Kieran Dowell, Kenny McLean and Jordan Hugill returning to the squad in the past week, but they remain without at least nine other first-team players.

Ashton, who scored 18 goals in just one year at Carrow Road, believes that head coach Daniel Farke deserves the credit for how their horrific run of injuries seems to have very little effect on the results on the pitch.

He said: “The manager doesn’t change the way the team play, regardless of outside noise, so then players when they do come into the side can just fit in nicely.”