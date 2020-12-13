Ex-Football League boss Martin O’Neill wants to return to the dugout, according to a report by the Scottish Sun.

The experienced manager is keen on getting back into the game which could put Celtic on alert.

O’Neill, who is 68 years old, has managed the Hoops before from 2000 to 2005 and is being linked with a move back to Glasgow.

Successful time…

He guided the Hoops to four league titles, three Scottish Cups and a League Cup, as well as getting to the final of the UEFA Cup (now Europa League) in 2002.

Celtic’s current boss Neil Lennon is under serious pressure and they may start to consider other candidates.

Knows what he’s doing…

O’Neill fits the bill and has been available since parting company with Nottingham Forest at the end of the 2018/19 season.

He managed Wycombe Wanderers and Leicester City before his first move to Celtic two decades ago, and then moved to Aston Villa afterwards.

O’Neill spent four years at Villa Park before going on to have spells at Sunderland and the Republic of Ireland national team. He was in charge of his country for five years.

He then returned to Nottingham Forest last January, the club where he won two European Cups as a player, but his heroic return to the Reds ultimately ended in the sack.

Big game…

O’Neill is now in the frame for a return to Celtic, who are in action today against Kilmarnock at home. If they don’t win today the heat will intensify on Lennon.

Will O'Neill go back to Celtic?