QPR’s Bright Osayi-Samuel is increasingly being linked with a move to Scotland, with both Celtic and Rangers eyeing the January deal.

The 22-year-old is out-of-contract next summer.

QPR boss Mark Warburton has publicly made his angst towards the situation known, and hasn’t been slow to burn Osayi-Samuel in the media.

Now though, with the likelihood of his January exit looking more so as we near the window’s opening on the 4th, there’s a new spanner in the works.

“I don’t know. He had some tightness. We’ve got to see he reports in the morning,” Warburton said of Osayi-Samuel, who limped off injured in yesterday’s defeat at home to Reading.

“These are the fatigue injuries we’re going to get. Every team is going to suffer from them. You’re seeing players go down and it’s always after the hour mark and the fatigue just kicks in.

“We’ve just got to see how they are. It’s a worry, because we’ve got a tight squad. It’s a difficult one.”

Ahead of his propose January move then, Osayi-Samuel could well be carrying an injury.

READ: Spurs join Dortmund in race to sign Championship youngster

Medicals and so on have to be passed before joining a club these days and should the injury not be too severe, then Osayi-Samuel will likely have no trouble passing it – should he be taking one.

But should his injury be more serious then first thought then it could leave all parties in the aforementioned ‘conundrum’.

The winger looks unlikely to stay at QPR past this season.

Warburton obviously wants him to sign a new deal because it avoids the risk of QPR losing him for free, whilst the player doesn’t seem so keen.

Osayi-Samuel has made it clear that he wants to leave the club for better opportunities, and is likely cautious that a new QPR deal will deter any potential suitors.

Both Celtic and Rangers are looking at a pre-contract deal – with them being outside of England, they can offer Osayi-Samuel a summer deal next month.

Or they could move for a cut-price deal in January – either way, QPR and Osayi-Samuel face a contested month.