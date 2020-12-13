Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock expects Duncan Watmore to sign an extended contract with the club next week.

The 26-year-old former Sunderland man joined Middlesbrough on a deal until January last month.

After his release from the Stadium of Light, Watmore – whose career to date has been plagued by injury – would sign a shirt-term deal with Warnock’s Boro.

Having since made six Championship appearances, Watmore has scored four goals – two in the 2-1 win over Swansea City at the start of the month, and two against Millwall yesterday.

Speaking to Gazette Live, Warnock explained how Watmore will be offered an extended deal with the club.

“That’s if he wants to, of course,” Warnock first said.

“I think we just fit each other really. He fits the club and the club fits him. He gets on really well with the lads and I think I can get the best out of him.”

Having spent time in the Sunderland youth set-up, Watmore’s time at the club would become increasingly contested – he made just 17 League One appearances last term, scoring once.

His release didn’t shock too many supporters but after seeing how well he’s playing for Boro, Sunderland fans might now be ruing his exit.

“I told him I wanted to keep him before the Preston game,” Warnock explained. “I thought it might give him that little boost to hear it.

“I’d imagine there will be a phone call to the agent on Monday now.”

Preston would go on to beat Boro 3-0. But Watmore and co would fire Middlesbrough to an impressive 3-0 win at home to Millwall yesterday.

Watmore is fully-deserving of a contract after the start he’s made to life at Middlesbrough – he’s given Boro that extra bit of edge in the final third, and is proving a prolific name for Warnock.