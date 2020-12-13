Lincoln City’s Jorge Grant has said talks over a new contract are going well, as per a report by Lincolnshire Live.

The midfielder is currently out of contract at the end of this season but the Imps are keen on agreeing a fresh deal with him.

Grant, who is 24 years old, has been linked with a move away from Sincil Bank recently, with the likes of Swansea City, Reading and Norwich City, as covered by The72.

Key player…

He is a key player for Michael Appleton and there is no wonder why they want to secure his future. He has scored 11 goals and gained 18 assists in 61 appearances for Lincoln since his move there.

‘Very happy’…

“We’ve got another meeting at the club next week,” Grant said. “I’m very happy at the club. There’s interest with me doing well this season.

“There’s family to think about as I’ve now got a little one. Hopefully we can get something sorted, but you never know with contracts. Talks are going well.”

He added: “You want to play at the highest level possible, but I’d rather do that here than anywhere else. The club is progressing in the right way and I’d like to stay here. Let’s see what happens. If you’re happy at a place it makes it (the decision) a bit easier.”

Career to date…

Grant started his senior career at Nottingham Forest and went on to play 20 times for their first-team. He had loan spells away from the City Ground at Notts County, Luton Town and Mansfield Town.

Lincoln lured him away from the Reds on a permanent deal in 2018 and he has since been a hit with the Imps.

Michael Appleton’s side are currently 2nd in League One but were stuffed 4-0 at home to Sunderland yesterday.

Will Grant sign a new deal at Lincoln?