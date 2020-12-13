Reading’s promotion challenge has been rocked by the news that three players will be forced to spend time on the sidelines through injury.

The Royals won 1-0 at Queens Park Rangers on Saturday as Michael Olise’s late goal secured a tenth win of the season, keeping them in the play-off places.

But they were also hit by an injury to Omar Richards, who had to come off with a hamstring problem in the first half.

Manager Veljko Paunovic told BerkshireLive after the game that the defender would miss at least the next two matches, ruling him out of action until Christmas.

That wasn’t the only bad news, however, with Paunovic also confirming the extent of the injuries suffered by their two top scorers, Lucas Joao and Yakou Meite, in their midweek defeat to Birmingham City.

Both are unlikely to play again this season according to the Royals head coach, with Meite in particular taking a battering.

On Meite, he said: “In the collision against Birmingham he received multiple injuries. One is his ribs, the other is not a head injury but the impact and the most difficult is his knee.

“It’s going to take longer than we all wanted and we’ll have to wait until January to see how he is. This month he won’t be available.”

Paunovic added: “Joao’s injury is a soft tissue injury. We are looking at three to four weeks to have him back.”

Ex-Sheffield Wednesday striker Joao is third in the Championship’s golden boot race, having scored 11 goals in 16 matches this season, while Meite has also chipped in with six strikes.

Their absences extend Reading’s misfortune on the injury front, with Andy Yiadom, Felipe Araruna and George Puscas all unlikely to feature again before the new year either with long-term injuries.

Yiadom has struggled all season with a recurring knee issue and Araruna suffered a serious injury in the same place, while Puscas is sidelined with a hernia problem.

Reading host Championship leaders Norwich City on Wednesday night before rounding off the calendar year with matches against Brentford, Luton Town and Swansea City.