Tottenham Hotspur were interested in signing Ivan Toney from Peterborough United in the past summer, as revealed by the Posh’s chairman Darragh MacAnthony.

Speaking on his Hard Truth Podcast on YouTube, he said Spurs explored the possibility of luring the striker to the Premier League.

However, a move didn’t materialise in the end and he joined Championship side Brentford.

On fire…

Toney, who is 24 years old, has since been prolific for the Bees and has scored 15 goals in 20 appearances for Thomas Frank’s side in all competitions.

“David (Pleat, Spurs scout) thought Ivan was a relatively cheap option to boost the Spurs squad what with all Harry Kane’s injury problems,” MacAnthony said. “(Spurs chairman Daniel) Levy might have been worried Spurs fans would laugh at him for signing a League One player but, in any case, the pandemic ruined any chance of the move going ahead.”

Toney is establishing himself as one of the best forwards outside the top flight and will be looking to help get Brentford into the big time this season.

He has been on fire over the past few seasons and managed 49 goals in 94 games for Peterborough to earn his move to the Brentford Community Stadium.

Career to date…

Toney started his career at Northampton Town and was snapped up by Newcastle United in 2015. He played four times for the North-East side, as well as having loan spells away at Barnsley, Shrewsbury Town, Scunthorpe United and Wigan Athletic.

He is now catching the eye at Brentford and may not be long before he’s strutting his stuff in the Premier League.

