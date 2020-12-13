Matty Longstaff (right – main image) signed a long-term deal at Premier League side Newcastle United in the summer. Now, as confirmed by the Chronicle Live website, he’s a wanted man.

The Chronicle Live’s Andrew Musgrove reports that a gaggle of nine Sky Bet Championship clubs are interested in the youngster; Derby County and Nottingham Forest named from that nine.

Matty Longstaff – rise of the Magpies starlet

Matty Longstaff started out his football journey with local club North Shields Juniors before being snapped up by Newcastle United in 2016.

The 20-year-old defensive midfielder has featured extensively for the Magpies at both Under-18 level (42 games/5 goals/5 assists) and at Under-23 level (33 games/1 goal/6 assists).

However, his potential is set with the first-team squad at St James’ Park for whom he has made 16 appearances, scoring three goals. It is that potential and promise that has likely seen the Toon tie him down to a longer-term deal.

Masses of Championship interest in Longstaff

Andrew Musgrove wrote in the Chronicle that there was interest in Newcastle United saying there was “a queue of Championship clubs” lining up ready for a January loan deal.

That deal, of course, depends on whether or not the Magpies decide to send him out to get more experience or whether they intend to improve him in-house so-to-speak.

Yes, he’s been beset by injuries this season which has limited his chances. However, the potential is definitely there in the young midfielder. So much so that NINE Sky Bet Championship clubs have their eyes on him.

Musgrove writes that “Derby are one Championship club interested,” going on to add that “Nottingham Forest are also credited with an interest.”

Come January, should Newcastle United decide to loan youngster Longstaff out, there could be a big scramble for his services from English football’s second tier.

Should Newcastle consider a Championship loan for Matty Longstaff or improve him themselves?