Stuart McCall took over from Gary Bowyer. In doing so, the former Bantams midfielder returned for his third spell in charge at Valley Parade.

However, things are not looking too rosy at the moment or McCall and his City side. They sit second from bottom in League Two and lost their fifth game on the spin today at Oldham Athletic. Coincidentally, it was the same fixture that saw off previous Bantams incumbent Bowyer.

Oldham Athletic 3 – 1 Bradford City – five in a row now

Coincidence or not, a visit over the Pennines for West Yorkshire side Bradford City did not pan out well. They arrived at Boundary Park on a run of terrible form – they display against the Latics not altering that.

Last time out the West Yorkshire side suffered a 1-0 defeat at Valley Parade against high-flying Carlisle. Even though boss Stuart McCall had signed a year’s extension, there were calls for his head.

Those calls will intensify should the Bantams go down to a fifth, consective defeat in today’s match-up with the Latics. It didn’t look good at the half with City already 2-0 down.

The home side were ahead early when midfielder Dylan Bahamboula (10′) netted the Latics first goal of the game – his first of the season. One became two when defender Carl Piergianni (29′) scored his second of the season.

It didn’t get any better for the West Yorkshire club when Davis Keillor-Dunn (74′) made it 3-0 to the Latics. A late consolation goal by defender Paudie O’Connor (85′) was all that City had to show for their dismal display.

Calls for McCall’s head receive mixed messages from fans

Football is, and always will be, a results-driven business. To some degree, that should be enough to really worry Bradford City boss McCall. Five losses in the League, six in all competitions, is bad enough; when they come on the spin – that’s worse.

As City have plummetted lower and lower, calls for McCall to go have intensified in some quarters. However, the end result was that the West Yorkshire side showed some belief in their three-time manager by adding an extra 12 months to his current deal.

Yet, the calls for his head, for McCall to walk or be sacked have not been universal from the Bantams supporter base. Indeed, there are many fans on Twitter who are not of that persuasion. Below, is a snapshot of some of these fans and their views.

Bradford City fans not agreed on whether Stuart McCall should go

You are never going to get any form of unanimity and agreement amongst any group of people: there will always be a sense of dissent from some. That’s the case amongst Bradford City fans. Some want him gone and a new broom sweeping clean at the club whilst others want him to stay – or at the very least they don’t blame him for the show he’s presiding over.

The following is a selection of views from the latter; views expressed where fans are wanting a McCall stay for one reason or another.

Hard to disagree but I really think getting rid now will set us back even further. New manager, not his team, needs time etc. McCall’s stubbornness has cost us but I say let him fix it. #bcafc — Nick (@Bantamanic) December 12, 2020

#bcafc It sounds to me like Rhodes, Rupp & Sparks decided they didn’t want to commit funds in the Summer, to a Season they thought would be cut short by covid.

They’ve given McCall another year because it would be unfair for him to take full responsibility for that bad decision. — Amber1 (@Amber121289757) December 12, 2020

Don’t worry mate, judge McCall after 18 months — Sam Sagar (@Samsagar27) December 12, 2020

Very toxic atm on here city fans understandably not happy but for me I genuinely think McCall needs January window. How can you expect him to magic up results with this defence and a striker who couldn't hit a barn door #bcafc — Johnny Hargreaves (@jono12b) December 12, 2020

quite frankly appalling. No passion or desire from the majority of them, we need defenders who can actually defend and strikers who can score, McCall can only do so much with what he’s got so let’s pray for change in January and hope for the best🤞🏼 #bcafc — abz (@abbiethompson__) December 12, 2020

City fans on here saying McCall should walk clearly don’t know the man.he wouldn’t quit under Edin so I am 100 % certain he won’t quit now #bcafc — bez (@bantambezland) December 12, 2020

Should Bradford City just wipe the slate clean and sack McCall or stick by him?