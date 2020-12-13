Barnsley banished their hoodoo over Sheffield Wednesday with a first win over their local rivals in 13 attempts.

Their 2-1 victory at Hillsborough was also a seventh in 11 matches under head coach Valerien Ismael, whose side continue to inspire.

Is anything possible?

Barnsley have waited almost 12 years to get one over on their local rivals, and their sadly absent fans can be forgiven for thinking that anything is now possible for their club under Ismael.

Outside the top half of the Championship table only on goal difference, they are twice as close to the play-offs as they are the relegation zone. They can rightfully begin to look up rather than down after another performance which, while not spectacular, showed their ability to grind and simply find a way to win.

Like against Wycombe Wanderers in midweek, they came up against a cautious style and a team which would be difficult to break down, and both times they came away with two goals and three points. With Ismael at the wheel, they can go far.

Frieser a match-winner

The only charge to the starting line-up was the recall of Dominik Frieser on the wing, and he won the match with a very composed finish late in the first half.

It was a decent if not exceptional outing from the Austrian, who had begun on the bench for the previous four games after a strong start under Ismael, his former coach at LASK.

Ismael spoke ahead of the match about how he rotated that position on the wing depending on the opposition they came up against, but Frieser has done enough to show that he is the man for most seasons.

Walton still learning

Both young goalkeepers made big errors for goals in the match, with Jack Walton failing to clear for Josh Windass’ opener and home custodian Joe Wildsmith missing a corner to allow Cauley Woodrow to nod in.

Walton is still only 22 and has shown huge potential, but there are also areas he can continue to improve in to reach the next level.

He made a similar misjudgment against Bournemouth the previous week though wasn’t punished, and had one nervy moment of hesitance in the second half of this match too. He must remain loud and confident, but with experience that decision-making will get better.