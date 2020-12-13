Sheffield Wednesday remain winless under the management of Tony Pulis after a 2-1 defeat at home to Barnsley.

A third defeat in the space of a week leaves the mood bleak at Hillsborough – here are a few things we learned from their latest hugely disappointing showing.

Dunkley will be huge

Chey Dunkley’s surprise inclusion on the teamsheet was hugely significant, marking a club debut for a man who has been sidelined since a double leg break in February when playing for previous club Wigan Athletic.

After full-time, the centre-back’s long-awaited debut looked even more important, after the huge blow suffered to fellow defender Dominic Iorfa, who came off with what Pulis revealed to be a ruptured Achilles tendon which will keep him out for the remainder of the season.

Although desperately unlucky for both the team and the player, Pulis can at least call now on Dunkley, who provided a calm presence at the heart of the backline and will be one of their most crucial players for the rest of the campaign, no matter who else they sign in January.

Two up top is way to go

The second half was the best 45 minutes that Wednesday have had in an attacking sense since Pulis was handed the reins.

Having started with his most common formation of 4-5-1, the Owls once again looked one-dimensional in attack as an isolated Josh Windass – goal apart – ran, chased and battled largely fruitlessly.

At half-time, Pulis changed set-up to a 3-5-2, and it brought instant rewards. With Kadeem Harris a livewire and Windass now re-enthused with a friend helping out, the new frontline pressed with vigour, forced mistakes and created chances.

It didn’t bring any goals but it caused far more problems for Barnsley, and Pulis will now have to consider taking the same approach again, next time from the start and not just when they are chasing the game.

Time up for Rhodes and Brown

It was another miserable afternoon for two of the squad’s outcasts, whose future prospects in the Sheffield Wednesday first team look far from promising.

The sight of both players being left on the bench until the 84th minute as the Owls chased yet another game was a sorry sight.

It looks particularly bleak for Rhodes after Pulis said in his post-match interview that “we’ve got five (number) 10s and really no centre-forward.” Ouch.