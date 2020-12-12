Neil Warnock had a reputation for getting sides promoted; he’s the ‘promotion king’ of English football. He’s not doing too bad at Middlesbrough.

Whilst the Boro are in no way nearing promotion potential at this moment, they are a side far removed from the one he took over and saved from relegation at the tail-end of last season.

He was instrumental in engineering that escape and that instrumentality also saw him key to the arrival of Duncan Watmore who joined the Riverside outfit after being let go in the summer by Sunderland.

Watmore at the double and Warnock confirms contract offer

Such have been Watmore’s displays and outputs, boss Warnock has confirmed that the Teessiders will be offerin the former Sunderland midfielder a new deal. His current, short-term deal was only set to run until January.

On this, Warnock (per the Hartlepool Mail) said when asked about Watmore’s situation:

“Somebody said he’s scored more goals than Gestede in the whole time he was here, I can say that because he’s not in this country anymore.” “We haven’t agreed financially but I’ve already told him I’m going to take him on if he wants to.”

Four-in-six – Boro offer makes sense

Taking a gamble on Duncan Watmore is what Neil Warnock and Middlesbrough did. Ahead of signing the former Manchester United schoolboy star, Middlesbrough would have had to weigh up the fact that he’d been on the free agent pile for around four months.

It took a leap of faith by Middlesbrough, with Neil Warnock’s side bringing the former Old Trafford youngster to the Riverside. He’s netted 4 goals in just six appearances – he’d managed just eight in 87 games at Sunderland.

On the basis of that output – and bearing in mind that there’s a lot of the season left – an improved offer by Boro surely makes sense.