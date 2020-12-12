Nottingham Forest lost 3-1 at home to Brentford in the Championship today.

Henrik Dalsgaard opened the scoring in the first-half and would give the visiting Bees a half-time lead.

Forest looking lacklustre as ever up top would go on to conceded two more goals in the second-half – Josh Dasilva and Ivan Toney finding the net – before Joe Worrall scored a late consolation.

A late red card for Anthony Knockaert left a sour taste at the full-time whistle.

Needless to say, the result sparked yet more online fury amongst Forest fans – their side have gone winless in seven Championship games now and having lost six of them.

READ: Nottingham Forest join race to sign 20-year-old wanted by Derby County

After Derby County’s draw at home to Stoke City today, it pulls them level on points with Forest who now sit above the drop zone only on goal difference.

Manager Chris Hughton is coming under mounting scrutiny, and his full-time comments on ‘individual mistakes’ didn’t help him either – he said:

“These are individual mistakes that are costing us because at the moment we don’t have the ability at the other end to capitalise on the good positions that we’re getting ourselves into.”

Reacting to the comments, Forest fans were quick to call Hughton out for repeatedly picking the same players who make these individual errors.

See what they had to say below: