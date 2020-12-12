Nottingham Forest lost 3-1 at home to Brentford in the Championship today.

Henrik Dalsgaard opened the scoring in the first-half and would give the visiting Bees a half-time lead.

Forest looking lacklustre as ever up top would go on to conceded two more goals in the second-half – Josh Dasilva and Ivan Toney finding the net – before Joe Worrall scored a late consolation.

A late red card for Anthony Knockaert left a sour taste at the full-time whistle.

Needless to say, the result sparked yet more online fury amongst Forest fans – their side have gone winless in seven Championship games now and having lost six of them.

After Derby County’s draw at home to Stoke City today, it pulls them level on points with Forest who now sit above the drop zone only on goal difference.

Manager Chris Hughton is coming under mounting scrutiny, and his full-time comments on ‘individual mistakes’ didn’t help him either – he said:

“These are individual mistakes that are costing us because at the moment we don’t have the ability at the other end to capitalise on the good positions that we’re getting ourselves into.”

Reacting to the comments, Forest fans were quick to call Hughton out for repeatedly picking the same players who make these individual errors.

See what they had to say below:

Everybody makes mistakes But players aren’t learning and keep making the same mistakes over and over again need dropping as this is unacceptable — Age of Ashley (@Iam2phenomenal) December 12, 2020

players not putting in the effort for the manager , he can’t motivate them , samba lolley figs Christie arter ? Why keep playing them week in week out , it’s not working so change it try something different , ch just repeats himself after every game . Worst I seen in 30 years — stuart paul (@tonker78) December 12, 2020

Do you actually watch games!? Was really positive when CH came in but we've gone backwards, which I didn't think was possible. Who knew a squad of bottlers, mercenaries and Olympiakos cast offs wouldn't be the most competitive team in the league. At least pretend to care lads — Blads (@84Blads) December 12, 2020

Individual mistakes that happen from the same players every game, yet they start every game 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Jack (@JackSDlaz) December 12, 2020

Would be a valid excuse if it wasn’t the same individual making the mistakes especially when you look else we have at CB — 🔭 (@_alexnffc) December 12, 2020

Just how bad is the rest of this squad in training, surely there's got to be several in a far better mental state that's desperate to show what they can do given the chance, thankfully figs is out so that's a huge relief, some faith in the youngsters wouldn't go a miss either — RobboTheRed (@Robbothered1) December 12, 2020