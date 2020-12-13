Boyhood Birmingham City fan Troy Deeney scores late penalty to give Watford all three points

The Hornets were able to follow up on their 2-0 win from Tuesday evening against Rotherham as Deeney’s 85th minute winner sealed the points.

The result means that Watford sit in fourth place in the Championship, level on points with third placed Swansea and just a single point behind second placed Bournemouth.

Deeney had plenty of opportunities throughout the game to break the deadlock, missing a free header and a one-on-one. However, the Birmingham-born striker was given a lifeline when Stipe Perica was brought down in the box by Kristian Pedersen, who was given the red card as a result.

Fans took to twitter to question his love for Birmingham, where rather than calmly celebrating the eventual-winner, the 32-year-old celebrated his goal in style.

As well as this being an opportunity for Deeney to face Birmingham, the game also marked his 500th career league appearance.

The result means that Birmingham are now five games at home without a win. Whilst the Watford striker has made something of a habit scoring against his boyhood club, making it five goals now against the blues.

Troy Deeney, after missing much of the early stages of the season due to injury has scored in back-to-back games, tallying three goals in nine appearances for The Hornets.

“I just hit it as hard as I can and I bet they don't stand there.“ “If it's not broke, don't fix it. It takes a brave keeper to stand there and take one in the dish!” – Troy Deeney on his penalty technique #watfordfc pic.twitter.com/LYFCDlgUBc — TheWatfordWay (@thewatfordway) December 12, 2020

Hats 🎩 to Troy Deeney made my Xmas 👏👏👏 — Stephen Hendrie (@stephenhendrie2) December 12, 2020

Not hating on him (this time) but Troy just doesn't work on his own. Need Perica on either to replace or as a partner. This style of play doesn't suit Deeney at all — Andrew (@WatfordAshh) December 12, 2020

Deeney is a legend forever more…. I wish someone else would step up, we can’t always rely on him. — ian the hornet (@ianshornets) December 12, 2020

He was awful! We didn't rely on him, we replied on him getting a penalty because of someone else's work. — Lee Harris (@lee_harris6) December 12, 2020