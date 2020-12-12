Wayne Rooney has rued Derby County’s attacking threat after a goalless draw v Stoke City in the Championship.

The Rams’ resistant form under Rooney continued today.

They welcomed Michael O’Neill’s Stoke City who were looking to take a top-six spot ahead of today, but for Derby proving a hard nut to crack.

It marks their fifth game unbeaten in the Championship – they’ve drawn four of those, having kept clean sheets in three.

Speaking to RamsTV after the game, Rooney said how his side were deserving of the win today:

“I think overall we definitely deserved all three points, pleased with another clean sheet, and now we need to demand more from our attacking players to start putting the ball in the back of the net.

“I feel today, that was all that was missing.”

Derby started with Colin Kazim-Richards upfront.

The Turk has proved a favourite among fans but still only has the one goal to his name this season – Derby have scored just eight goals in 18 Championship outings this season.

With the January transfer market looming, Rooney will no doubt be on the lookout for a bit more firepower.

Since his interim appointment, Derby have become a much more solid unit – they’re hard to beat which is half the battle, but they just don’t score enough goals.

Now having gone level on points with Nottingham Forest in 21st, Derby are edging ever-closer to Championship safety.

Next up for them is the visit of Swansea City in midweek – another tall order for Derby, but Swansea will be wary of their resurgent form of late.