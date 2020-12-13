Five-in-a-row, that’s where Stuart McCall stands at the moment at this juncture of his third spell as Bradford City manager.

It’s not a positive five-in-a-row either. Rather, today’s 3-1 defeat at the hands of Harry Kewell’s Oldham Athletic was the Bantams fifth reversal on the spin.

Bradford fail Latics acid test – Sword of Damocles weighs heavy

The Sword of Damocles is a tale from Greek myth and legend. Damocles swaps places with his king, Dionysus, for a day. Dionysus had suspended a sword above his throne held by a single hair from a horse’s tail.

The moral of that particular story is that it was a reminder that disaster and ever-present peril that those in power face. That is what Stuart McCall must be facing now as that fifth defeat digs in.

It wasn’t a pretty defeat, the Bantams 2-0 in arrears before the half-hour was up after goals from Dylan Bahamboula (10′) and Carl Piergianni (26′). It didn’t get any better for the West Yorkshire club when Davis Keillor-Dunn (74′) made it 3-0 to the Latics.

City did, at least, pull a goal back when former Leeds United youngster Paudie O’Connor (85′) made it 3-1, but it was still a horrible day for Stuart McCall’s side.

Forget the 12-month extension – McCall must fall on his sword

Whilst allusionary in nature, the Sword of Damocles hanging above the head of McCall needs to have it’s horse hair restraint severed.

Football always has and forever will be a result-driven business. Going by that simple formula, McCall is in deep trouble. The results are not there, the last five losses in a row have shown that to be the case.

The fans, well the fans are not happy and that is clear to see on Twitter even with this selection of tweets:

Lose 3-1 yet move up a place, club will most likely give McCall a bonus and the players a day off now #bcafc — Conor (@95CSearle) December 12, 2020

Absolutely staggering the lengths some will go to in defence of McCall & the team he's assembled. Top 10 in attack (🤔) bottom 4 in defence (🤔) says the man whose job it was to build a functional side. Fawning, from old boys in the club firmament to pundits on @BBCWYS #bcafc — Nana Bantam (@BantamNana) December 12, 2020

McCall has to go to save his legacy as a player — Iain Taylor (@Taylor_bcafc) December 12, 2020

Backed by a 12-month extension to his contract, it is unlikely that Bradford City will push MCCall from the Bantams hotseat. However, surely it the former City player has anthing about him, he’d fall on his sword and walk away.

You’d think so, anyway.

Should Bradford City hang fire and give Stuart McCall the January window or sweep clean with a new broom?