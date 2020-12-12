QPR lost 1-0 at home to Reading in the Championship today.

The game was goalless right up until the last – Michael Olise would score in the 89th-minutes to hand Reading an impressive away win.

It marks a fifth game without a win for Mark Warburton’s QPR – one win in their last eight in the Championship as they drop down to 19th.

It was another dismal team performance but one man sparked some online debate amongst QPR fans.

Lyndon Dykes joined from Livingston in the summer.

The Scotland striker arrived with much hope and expectation and has since scored five Championship goals for QPR – four from the spot.

He’s given some increasingly tired performances for the Rs though, with some starting to question whether he was the right man to purchase in the summer.

On the other hand, many feel that Warburton isn’t setting his side up to get the best out of the 25-year-old.

Plenty took to Twitter after full-time, and here’s what some of them have had to say: