QPR lost 1-0 at home to Reading in the Championship today.

The game was goalless right up until the last – Michael Olise would score in the 89th-minutes to hand Reading an impressive away win.

It marks a fifth game without a win for Mark Warburton’s QPR – one win in their last eight in the Championship as they drop down to 19th.

It was another dismal team performance but one man sparked some online debate amongst QPR fans.

Lyndon Dykes joined from Livingston in the summer.

The Scotland striker arrived with much hope and expectation and has since scored five Championship goals for QPR – four from the spot.

He’s given some increasingly tired performances for the Rs though, with some starting to question whether he was the right man to purchase in the summer.

On the other hand, many feel that Warburton isn’t setting his side up to get the best out of the 25-year-old.

Plenty took to Twitter after full-time, and here’s what some of them have had to say:

Fully behind the club having stability and not turning over managers regularly but Warburton seriously needs to sort things tactically. Spells of brilliant football but absolutely no cutting edge. Dykes and Bonne not the answer. Guaranteed to concede every game as well. #QPR — Matthew Doherty (@MattDoherty90) December 12, 2020

@QPR Lyndon dykes anonymous again and he can’t complain about service in this game. The man is like a statue #qprreading — deano perks (@deanoperks1980) December 12, 2020

It’s the recruitment I agree kelman will come good I really believe that was a good bit of investment but les man bought too many players dykes bonne dickie willock who aren’t good enough for the championship in my opinion — Nathan Sellar (@NathanSellar1) December 12, 2020

1st time I've seen #QPR since lockdown. Radio commentary of Scotland says Dykes is a beast. He looked pretty innocuous to me. Take BOS out of that team & there's not a lot left. A team built for relegation. And Warbs spent the whole match sat on his bucket. Think he was asleep. — Gary William (@sadqprfan) December 12, 2020

Just what I keep saying!! Get it into the area and let Dykes pounce!! — Sandy Young (@Sandyhoops) December 12, 2020

That style of play suits Wycombe with the resources he has. Not to say he wouldn’t play more expansive football with us. Dykes can be a target man, holds the ball up well for Scotland. Our problem is that besides Bright the team is far too slow resulting in us passing sideways. — Whitey (@3moreyears) December 12, 2020