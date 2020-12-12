Duncan Watmore has gone from free agent to free-scoring midfielder after Sky Bet Championship side Middlesbrough took a chance on the former Sunderland man.

His double today, in Middlesbrough’s 3-0 home victory over a hapless Millwall side, saw him hit his 3rd and 4th of the season. He’s hit this quartet of goals in just six appearances for the Teessiders since being snapped up from the free agent pile.

From Manchester United to Middlesbrough – Watmore shining

Manchester-born Watmore was on the books at Manchester United as a schoolboy. However, he was released by the Red Devils and moved on to local neighbours Altrincham.

Playing football for fun whilst studying for his GCSEs, Watmore broke into the first-team set up at the club. Eye-catching performances followed and he was snapped up by Sunderland after 14 goals in 29 games for the Robins.

It was during a match for Sunderland U23s against their Manchester United counterparts that he came back to the radar of the Old Trafford outfit. Wowed by his display, United’s coaches couldn’t believe that they let him go as a 12-year-old.

Released by Sunderland – snapped up by Boro and blazing

After seven years at the Stadium of Light, Watmore was let go by the Wearsiders. This was at the beginning of July this year, the midfielder being one of many summer free agents.

It took a leap of faith by Middlesbrough, with Neil Warnock’s side bringing the former Manchester United schoolboy to the Riverside. He’s netted 4 goals in just six appearances – he’d managed just eight in 87 games at Sunderland.

Watmore continues to impress – some fan reactions

Here’s a selection of some of the tweets from Middlesbrough fans praising Watmore as he continues to impress for Boro.

I’ll be honest… we love a Mackem reject 🥰❤️ Arca ✅

Grant ✅

Paddy ✅

Watmore ✅ — Glenn Colin Melvin (@glenncm2812) December 12, 2020

He’s a ginger Juninho! 2nd of the game 20 mins in and it’s looking game over for Millwall already #boro #borolive pic.twitter.com/x5hb7RZDT6 — gibgod (@gibgod) December 12, 2020

@RequestABet Duncan Watmore for Ballon d'Or 2021 please — Josh Moffat (@joshmoffat) December 12, 2020

Don’t think the championship is ready for a fletcher watmore partnership — Macauley Forster🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Macauleyyy17) December 12, 2020

Manchester United’s rejection is far, far behind him but Duncan Watmore is hitting what is in front of him: the back of the net.

Will Duncan Watmore hit 10 this season for Middlesbrough?