Sheffield Wednesday manager Tony Pulis blasted the “disjointed” squad on his hands at Hillsborough after another defeat.

The Owls were beaten 2-1 by Barnsley in a South Yorkshire derby, a third defeat in a week for the team bottom of the Championship.

Pulis has yet to lead his side to victory in seven matches since taking charge, and has laid the blame at the door of the squad assembled by his predecessors.

“We need a couple of players, we need a few players to come in,” the manager told The72. “We need a bit of time to work with them.

“I’ve been a manager for a long time and I’ve never stepped into a situation like this before. I’ve never stepped into a situation where I’ve seen a team (like this).

“There’s good stuff here, not so good stuff there, good stuff there, not so good stuff there. If you want to play this way, that’s going to let you down.

“If you want to play that way, this is going to let you down. Of all the clubs I’ve managed, this is as disjointed a group as I’ve managed.

“There are six centre-halves but I don’t think we’ve got a left-back. We’ve got five 10s and really no centre forward.

“It swirls around, whatever you try to do. You want to find that balance, the balance of a team is so important. And the identity within that team is so important.”

Pulis’ hand has also not been helped by a spate of injuries, with things getting worse on that front in the Barnsley defeat with a serious injury suffered to Dominic Iorfa.

The centre-back has ruptured his Achilles tendon, meaning that he will be out for the rest of the season.

Julian Borner is also currently sidelined in that position, but Chey Dunkley made a long-awaited debut in the derby clash.

The centre-back had yet to play for the club since signing in the summer, having suffered a double leg break in February when playing for his previous club Wigan Athletic.

His surprise return was a rare spot of good news on an otherwise bleak day, with Iorfa’s serious injury and another defeat.

The Owls remain at the foot of the table, four points from safety, having only picked up three points and scored only four goals in the seven matches since Pulis’ arrival.