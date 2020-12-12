Sheffield Wednesday have been dealt a hammer blow with the news that Dominic Iorfa will not play again this season.

The central defender was forced off through injury in the Owls’ 2-1 defeat at home to Barnsley.

After the match, Pulis confirmed that Iorfa had suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon, which he expects will sideline him for at least six months.

“It’s been diagnosed and I think he’ll be having the operation Monday or Tuesday,” Pulis told The72.

“It’s a ruptured achilles tendon, so that’s usually a long time. He won’t be playing this season.”

Describing his own reaction and that of the players to the news, Pulis added: “Walking in and being told that he’s got that injury, it knocks you. It knocks the group.”

The setback came on the day when Chey Dunkley made a long-awaited debut for the club.

The centre-back had yet to play for the club since signing in the summer, having suffered a double leg break in February when playing for his previous club Wigan Athletic.

Dunkley made a surprise return in the Barnsley defeat, but that good news was quickly overshadowed by the huge blow for Iorfa.

Pulis was also without Julian Borner at the back, with the German failing to recover from a facial injury in time to play.

The manager said it was too soon to tell whether he would be ready for the next game, as with midfielder Massimo Luongo who missed out with a recurrence of a knee problem.

Wednesday have struggled with injuries all season, and are also without goalkeeper Keiren Westwood, who is recovering from a groin injury picked up last month.

On-loan duo Aden Flint (hamstring) and Jack Marriott (calf) both remained sidelined too and are back at their parent clubs, Bristol City and Derby County respectively, to receive treatment.