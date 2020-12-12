An inspired performance by Finnish striker Teemu Pukki helped secure all three points for Norwich City against Blackburn Rovers.

The 2-1 victory means that Norwich City will remain three points clear at the top of the Championship table. The brace from Pukki means that he is the sixth quickest player to ever reach 50 career goals for the club, having reached the landmark on his 100th appearance.

After a difficult end to the Premier League campaign last season, Pukki has once again shown why he is so highly regarded for being a sublime striker with a great eye for goal. This result means that the Finnish striker has scored nine league goals in 16 Championship games this season.

READ: Spurs join Dortmund in race to sign Championship youngster

Blackburn will however be disappointed to have not got a result from this game. A game where Harvey Elliot’s brilliant solo run brought Rovers back on level terms just before the hour mark. But it is the double from Pukki that steals the limelight at Ewood Park.

Next up for The Canaries is an away game against Reading, followed by fixtures against Cardiff and Watford. To get results out of these games will highlight the clubs intent on making an instant return to the Premier League. But if they are to pick up points in these games, they would need to rely on their Finnish star to come up with the goods.

Teemu Pukki -£Priceless — john dent (@dent_john) December 12, 2020

Adam Armstrong has posters of Teemu Pukki on his bedroom wall #ncfc #Rovers — Gabelli🔰🌹 (@IanGabelli) December 12, 2020

38 goals and 11 assists in 57 Championship starts for Teemu Pukki. 👀 And it all cost absolutely nothing. #ncfc — Adam Savoury (@Saves1990) December 12, 2020

Teemu Pukki – 50 goals in 100 appearances 🐐⚽

Not bad for a free transfer 👏🏻 — Ryan Mason (@ryanmasonphoto) December 12, 2020

Ooooooo Teemu Pukki, you are full of goals!

Keep getting stuck in, retrieving those balls. The opposistions in shambless, and even the slightest gambles, can certaily make you pay! Standing ovation, full adulation: Teemu Pukki is back 'mong the goals!'’ https://t.co/aRDJKHQRcq — Phinvisible ⚽🤷‍♂️ (@phinvisible) December 12, 2020

Teemu Pukki scored his 49th and 50th goals in 100 games for Norwich today. I have done the maths on his transfer fee, and that works out at a cost of £0.00 per goal — Andy (@spandexwarrior) December 12, 2020