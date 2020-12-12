Neil Warnock was brought to Middlsbrough at the tail-end of last season with a simple brief: keep us up.

Old warrior Warnock certainly did just that – delivering safety and Championship football for another season. Many Boro fans might have expected this season to be another long haul campaign.

Bucking the trend; changing expectations

With some fans likely expecting a ‘transition season’, the irascible Warnock is delivering much more than that.

With basic expectations out of the window, promotion champion Warnock is getting his Middlesbrough unit to perform.

Two losses in their last two games, 3-0 vs Preston and 1-0 vs Stoke, had seen them hovering around the play-off places.

They entered today’s game, aganst a Millwall side who can mix it with the best of them, in 9th place.

Millwall fed to the lions in devastating first-half display

Any notion that Millwall might pose Warnock’s charges any problems were dispelled in a devastating first half where the Londoners were simply blitzed.

In fact, it wasn’t even the first half where the blitz was felt be the hapless Lions. The opening 20 minutes saw a three-goal Boro salvo that destroyed any lingering hopes that the Lions might have been able to make a game of it.

The lively Duncan Watmore scored first (13′) to set the Boro on their way. It was a lead doubled two minutes later when Marcus Tavernier (15′) scored his first of the campaign.

If that was bad for a reeling Millwall side, Watmore soon popped up to be their tormentor yet again. The lively midfielder scored his second of the half (20′) to give him four-in-six for Warnock’s side.

‘Ginger Juninho!’ Middlesbrough fans ecstatic as Watmore piles on the goals

That brace of goals, allied to his overall performance, was enough to get Boro fans commenting on Twitter. It wasn’t just praise for Watmore though, it was praise spread much wider than that.

Below, is a selection of some of the jubilant hollerings of ecstatic Middlesbrough supporters.

He’s a ginger Juninho! 2nd of the game 20 mins in and it’s looking game over for Millwall already #boro #borolive pic.twitter.com/x5hb7RZDT6 — gibgod (@gibgod) December 12, 2020

Team looks remarkably different since last match. Defense playing well, our boys are finding the net – feels like there is a strong desire to win this game. #UTB #Boro #borolive — Middlesbruh Pod (@MiddlesbruhPod) December 12, 2020

It’s happening again! Get your Wembley hotels booked boro fans, playoffs are happening 👀🥳🍾 #UTB #InWarnockWeTrust https://t.co/EFxF6jpKp8 — Abbie Mulholland (@absmulholland) December 12, 2020

dam boro 3 – 0 up in 20 min #UTB #BoroVsMillwall — GamesMatter 'Anthony Walker' (@Tony_Walker) December 12, 2020

That's why we don't need Roberts starting! Trust Warnock lads! #UTB #borolive — Teessider Laurence (@LaurenceIAnson1) December 12, 2020

WATMORE CAN HE DOOOOO

ALL HE WANTS FOR CHRISTMASSSSS IS TWOOOO! ⚽️⚽️#utb #boro #borolive — Scott Jackson (@scottjack79) December 12, 2020

Is this real life #UTB — Terry O'Neill (@terryoneill17) December 12, 2020

3 goals in 20 minutes Watmore can we ask for. Millwall how have you managed to let us do this? #utb — mikelouden (@mike_louden) December 12, 2020

