In a match with very little to be happy about for Huddersfield Town fans, arguably the only positive of their game was the debut of highly rated 17 year old Brahima Diarra.

Huddersfield Town endured a nightmarish trip to the South Coast, putting in a horrific performance as they were demolished by Bournemouth 5-0.

But a positive nonetheless was the debut of French midfielder Brahima Diarra, who may be a player to watch out for in the future.

READ: ‘Charlton fans spot on’ – Plenty of Huddersfield Town fans slam 27-y/o after Bournemouth defeat

The midfielder is highly thought of by Huddersfield, and Spanish coach Carlos Corberan handed a debut to the midfielder in the 53rd minute of their game on Saturday.

Carlos Corberan is no stranger to working with young players, such was his position at previous club Leeds United, and Huddersfield fans can surely take positives out of the debut of the 17 year old.

Huddersfield fans voiced their happiness over the debut of Diarra on social media, here are some of the best reactions to his debut:

good luck kidda — 🗝 (@alohaemilia) December 12, 2020

Just finished his GCSEs but that's alright — Sean (@Sean35782145) December 12, 2020

Looked a bit special in those preseason games. https://t.co/FDPRF5x4YK — Charlie (@CharlieJ_1986) December 12, 2020

Show em what you got kid! #htafc https://t.co/msDVtaSU5p — Matt J – Media & Content (@MattJMedia) December 12, 2020

He was electric in that game against Man United's kids. Glad to see him get his chance. — Dan Herd (@DanHerd) December 12, 2020

I’m genuinely excited by this — Chris Smith (@chefsmith28) December 12, 2020