Sunderland won 4-0 at Lincoln City in League One today.

Lee Johnson claimed his first league win as Sunderland boss today with an emphatic 4-0 win at Sincil Bank.

Grant Leadbitter had opened up the scoring from the spot early on, with goals from Charlie Wyke and Jack Diamond giving the Black Cats a 3-0 lead at half-time.

Wyke would add a fourth in the second-half to seal an impressive win for Johnson and Sunderland, with one player coming into praise in particular.

Former Celtic, Spartak Moscow, Everton, Sheffield Wednesday and Preston man – Aiden McGeady.

The Irishman has long been a revered footballer but having been exiled by Phil Parkinson, Johnson has since used him in all three of his games in charge.

He started against Lincoln today and would grab himself an assist, with plenty of Sunderland fans taking to Twitter to have their say on his performance today.

See what some of them had to say below: