Sunderland won 4-0 at Lincoln City in League One today.

Lee Johnson claimed his first league win as Sunderland boss today with an emphatic 4-0 win at Sincil Bank.

Grant Leadbitter had opened up the scoring from the spot early on, with goals from Charlie Wyke and Jack Diamond giving the Black Cats a 3-0 lead at half-time.

Wyke would add a fourth in the second-half to seal an impressive win for Johnson and Sunderland, with one player coming into praise in particular.

Former Celtic, Spartak Moscow, Everton, Sheffield Wednesday and Preston man – Aiden McGeady.

The Irishman has long been a revered footballer but having been exiled by Phil Parkinson, Johnson has since used him in all three of his games in charge.

He started against Lincoln today and would grab himself an assist, with plenty of Sunderland fans taking to Twitter to have their say on his performance today.

See what some of them had to say below:

As a statement of intent, this is absolutely resounding from Sunderland. 4-0 away from home. Great football. McGeady looking reborn. Wyke playing superbly. As a first step towards our goal this season, it’s absolutely superb. #SAFC 🔴⚪️ — Philip West (@Philip_RJ89) December 12, 2020

What was Parky thinking, bad management… — Ian Smith (@ianmarwell) December 12, 2020

Aiden McGeady is best player in this league. #safc — Stephen Elliott (@SleevesElliott) December 12, 2020

Aiden McGeady back in the #Sunderland team today after being bombed all year and they are beating 2nd place Lincoln 4-0 away from home. What a player #SAFC — Conáll McCourt (@Conall_Mcc) December 12, 2020

McFadzean, Leadbitter, McGeady, Diamond, Wyke all excellent today. It’s a toss up between Leadbitter and Wyke for MOTM, in my opinion. Everything Leadbitter has done has been great, Wyke has grabbed two goals and done well up top. Diamond was fantastic for his 45 minutes. #SAFC — Nathan (@NathanJ_C1) December 12, 2020

Team in the league with the least goals conceded and we have came and took them on. We are capable. Proud of McGeady for the assist which was so well paced when old McGeady would have probably just took a shot straight into Lincoln shins #safc 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️ — Melissa Johnson (@mjohnsoncomms) December 12, 2020