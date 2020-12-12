On-loan Liverpool forward Harvey Elliott has enjoyed some season for Blackburn Rovers so far. The 17-year-old has so often been the central point of Rovers’ creativity, and this didn’t change against Norwich City.

The forward’s goal against the Canaries, which saw him beat two defenders before finishing with ease, will certainly be the subject of discussion around both Blackburn and Merseyside.

The solo strike was Elliott’s third of the season and took his goal involvement tally to eight in just 14 appearances.

As each game comes, too, the young forward will undoubtedly continue to progress- becoming a vital figure at Ewood Park in the process.

Jurgen Klopp, alongside many Liverpool fans, will be watching on with delight at Elliott’s progress so far.

As for Blackburn, they’ll be hoping to see collective development to coincide with the form of the 17-year-old. The fans were quick to take to Twitter to react to his stunning strike.

