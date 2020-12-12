Bradford City entered today’s game against Harry Kewell’s Oldham Athletic side next to bottom in the League Two table.

As uncomfortable as it is on paper, it is the lowest placing that the Bantams have had since 1966. It is a lowliness that does not augur well with fans.

George Wood/Getty Images Sport

Bradford City failing the Latics acid test

City entered into today’s game at Boundary Park on the back of a horrible run of form from four, consecutive losses.

Last time out the West Yorkshire side suffered a 1-0 defeat at Valley Parade against high-flying Carlisle. Even though boss Stuart McCall had signed a year’s extension, there were calls for his head.

Those calls will intensify should the Bantams go down to a fifth, consective defeat in today’s match-up with the Latics. It didn’t look good at the half with City already 2-0 down.

The home side were ahead early when midfielder Dylan Bahamboula (10′) netted the Latics first goal of the game – his first of the season. One became two when defender Carl Piergianni (29′) socred his second of the season.

Bradford City fans reaction as Bantams slide towards defeat

It is only inferior goal difference that is keeping the West Yorkshire side out of the bottom two – Stevenage occupying that relegation place.

However, it is safe to say that this is not a positive from the point-of-view of disgruntled City fans. Many have already voiced this disgruntlement on Twitter. Here is a snapshot of what these fans have been saying.

‘Got to be toast now’ – Bradford City fans livid at Oldham display

Simple question: are Bradford City staying up or going down?

Staying up.

Will turn it around.

Going down.

Destined for the drop.