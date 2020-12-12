Bradford City entered today’s game against Harry Kewell’s Oldham Athletic side next to bottom in the League Two table.

As uncomfortable as it is on paper, it is the lowest placing that the Bantams have had since 1966. It is a lowliness that does not augur well with fans.

Bradford City failing the Latics acid test

City entered into today’s game at Boundary Park on the back of a horrible run of form from four, consecutive losses.

Last time out the West Yorkshire side suffered a 1-0 defeat at Valley Parade against high-flying Carlisle. Even though boss Stuart McCall had signed a year’s extension, there were calls for his head.

Those calls will intensify should the Bantams go down to a fifth, consective defeat in today’s match-up with the Latics. It didn’t look good at the half with City already 2-0 down.

The home side were ahead early when midfielder Dylan Bahamboula (10′) netted the Latics first goal of the game – his first of the season. One became two when defender Carl Piergianni (29′) socred his second of the season.

Bradford City fans reaction as Bantams slide towards defeat

It is only inferior goal difference that is keeping the West Yorkshire side out of the bottom two – Stevenage occupying that relegation place.

However, it is safe to say that this is not a positive from the point-of-view of disgruntled City fans. Many have already voiced this disgruntlement on Twitter. Here is a snapshot of what these fans have been saying.

He’s got to be toast now #bcafc — Matt Brookes (@iammattbrookes) December 12, 2020

Stuart has to start proving himself I agree, however there are common denominators in all these managers demises and maybe they need to take the fall for once #BCAFC — Ben Wood (@WoodBenjamin11) December 12, 2020

I don’t even particularly blame McCall at this point. This group of players are weak-minded and nowhere near up to the job. #bcafc — Dan (@BantamDxn) December 12, 2020

That bloke has won the last two headers in our box, and yet still manages to win a third to score. #bcafc — Joseph Bentley (@jbentley1994) December 12, 2020

The irony of Charlie Wyke & Eoin Doyle scoring just as we go 2-0 down at Oldham 🙈 #shambles #bcafc — Carlos (@carlosSk1rr) December 12, 2020

With every passing game McCall further tarnishes his legacy. Time to go. #bcafc — B (@BcfcBrad1903) December 12, 2020

