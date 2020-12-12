Huddersfield Town lost 5-0 at Bournemouth in the Championship today – summer signing from Charlton Athletic Naby Sarr came under fire.

It’s been a mixed start to life as Terriers boss for Carlos Corberan.

The Spaniard left his post as Marcelo Bielsa’s no.2 at Leeds United to become the main man at Huddersfield, and went into this game today having won his last two by two goals to-nil.

After a first-half rut which saw Dominic Solanke score twice, and David Brooks grab one for himself, Huddersfield went into half-time with a three goal deficit.

Their pain was worsened in the second – Junior Stanislas scored his 5th of the season, with Sam Surridge adding a fifth to cap an impressive home performance from Jason Tindall’s side.

One player who particularly struggled today was Naby Sarr – the summer signing from Charlton Athletic was blasted by fans on Twitter, having made his 14th Championship appearance of the season.

See what some of Huddersfield Town fans had to say about Sarr’s performance today: