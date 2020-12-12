Huddersfield Town lost 5-0 at Bournemouth in the Championship today – summer signing from Charlton Athletic Naby Sarr came under fire.

It’s been a mixed start to life as Terriers boss for Carlos Corberan.

The Spaniard left his post as Marcelo Bielsa’s no.2 at Leeds United to become the main man at Huddersfield, and went into this game today having won his last two by two goals to-nil.

After a first-half rut which saw Dominic Solanke score twice, and David Brooks grab one for himself, Huddersfield went into half-time with a three goal deficit.

Their pain was worsened in the second – Junior Stanislas scored his 5th of the season, with Sam Surridge adding a fifth to cap an impressive home performance from Jason Tindall’s side.

One player who particularly struggled today was Naby Sarr – the summer signing from Charlton Athletic was blasted by fans on Twitter, having made his 14th Championship appearance of the season.

See what some of Huddersfield Town fans had to say about Sarr’s performance today:

Suicide passing again gifting goals & Charlton fans spot on about Sarr, he either has a good game or he's a complete mess. Reminds me of Efe Sodje. #htafc — Lee Speight (@terriers96) December 12, 2020

Naby Sarr goes from Bobby Moore to Gordon Tucker and back on a fortnightly basis. Never a dull game with him tbf. — Matt Shaw (@TTCMatt) December 12, 2020

Naby sarr that was awful — Seb (@SebHTFC) December 12, 2020

If sarr doesn't explain what he was doing he should be dropped next game — HTFC LP 🇪🇦🇪🇦 (@pykelucas128) December 12, 2020

Get Sarr out of this team — Marcus (@Marcus_htfc) December 12, 2020

Sarr awful. — Huddersfield Town (@HtfcFrontline) December 12, 2020

Sarr has been really disappointing to me lately, definitely the weaker player in our nornal team — zak roberts (@mikroberts13) December 12, 2020

Oh my days, Sarr playing out of the back is hilarious man. 😳 #htafc — Nathan (@NathanSmiler9) December 12, 2020