Dominik Solanke has been on fire so far this season and was quick to add to his ever-increasing goals tally against Huddersfield Town.

The ex Liverpool and Chelsea man now has eight goals and five assists in 18 games this season.

Following the result, courtesy of the forward’s goals, Bournemouth fans were quick to hand plenty of praise to the 23-year-old.

READ: Spurs join Dortmund in race for Championship youngster

As the goals continue to find the back of the net, too, the Cherries’ chances of gaining promotion straight back to the top flight will only increase.

Jason Tindall’s side, having gained the all-important three points, now sit second- one point clear of third-place Swansea City and just three points away from table-toppers Norwich City.

The returning fans will be desperate to see Solanke continue to flourish at the Vitality Stadium- taking to Twitter to share their collective delight at the Englishman’s clinical form in front of goal this season.

Brilliant first half, Solanke is unplayable #afcb — James Silverton (@jamessilvo) December 12, 2020

What a player Dom Solanke is becoming #afcb — 🧃🌍 (@schoolboylooks) December 12, 2020

He really is on fire https://t.co/HzF6CDiJdo — Sam Gale (@samgale) December 12, 2020

Dom Solanke finishing there like a £30m striker. Who’s laughing now eh? #afcb — Tommy Heffernan’s Poodle (@GuyN72) December 12, 2020

HT: 3-0. Cherries in control. Huddersfield have kept pushing forward and forced Begovic into a good save but Solanke and Brooks took their goals really well. #afcb — Up The Cherries Podcast (@cherriespodcast) December 12, 2020