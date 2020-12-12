Millwall extended their winless run to 10 in the Championship today, losing 3-0 at Middlesbrough.

A first-half brace from Duncan Watmore with a Marcus Tavernier goal wedge in between gave Boro a three goal lead at the break today.

The second-half would prove a goalless one, as Neil Warnock’s side cruised to a routine home win over a dismal-looking Millwall side.

Having taken over partway into the last season, Rowett would go on to have a half-decent showing as Millwall boss.

The Lions achieved a respectably 8th-place finish and hopes were high of a top-six spot going into this new campaign.

But now having endured a dismal start to the season, Millwall fans are starting to lose patience with the 46-year-old.

Today’s defeat saw Millwall drop down to 17th-place in the Championship table – still with an eight point gap separating them from the drop zone.

But there’s still plenty of football left to play, and plenty of eventualities for Millwall’s season. Fans took to Twitter in droves today, and here’s what they had to say about their under-fire boss: