Millwall extended their winless run to 10 in the Championship today, losing 3-0 at Middlesbrough.

A first-half brace from Duncan Watmore with a Marcus Tavernier goal wedge in between gave Boro a three goal lead at the break today.

The second-half would prove a goalless one, as Neil Warnock’s side cruised to a routine home win over a dismal-looking Millwall side.

Having taken over partway into the last season, Rowett would go on to have a half-decent showing as Millwall boss.

The Lions achieved a respectably 8th-place finish and hopes were high of a top-six spot going into this new campaign.

But now having endured a dismal start to the season, Millwall fans are starting to lose patience with the 46-year-old.

Today’s defeat saw Millwall drop down to 17th-place in the Championship table – still with an eight point gap separating them from the drop zone.

But there’s still plenty of football left to play, and plenty of eventualities for Millwall’s season. Fans took to Twitter in droves today, and here’s what they had to say about their under-fire boss:

Serious changes needed gonna go down if we’re not careful, Rowett has to go — Ben💫 (@BMillwall1885) December 12, 2020

Absolutely embarrassing. Get Rowett out of this club — Frazer (@FrazerNorman_) December 12, 2020

ROWETT needs to sort it out. So do the players. This is an embarrassment — D🥶 (@Dsinclair_10) December 12, 2020

Been screaming it for weeks rowett out — pearcemfc (@jackpearcemfc) December 12, 2020

Buck stops with Rowett, he’s had plenty of time to work with these players and we haven’t really improved — Reg (@FruitnVeggie) December 12, 2020

So how much longer does Rowett get like this? 10 without a win and we’ve not looked like winning in the majority of them… — Dan (@Dan_Wall06) December 12, 2020

No faith in this team. Rowett hasn’t got a clue, tactics right now are to defend with everyone behind the ball and then launch it up the smallest players on the pitch to win a header. Absolutely clueless — Alex Seaman (@alex_seaman098) December 12, 2020