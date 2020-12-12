Sheffield Wednesday lost 2-1 at home to Barnsley in the Championship today.

Tony Pulis’ wait for his first win as Wednesday manager extends to seven games.

After just four minutes of the game today, Josh Windass had given Wednesday the lead. But just as had happened against Norwich last weekend, Wednesday would soon be behind.

Cauley Woodrow and Dominik Frieser would both score before half-time to give Barnsley the lead coming into the second-half, which would prove goalless, handing Barnsley an impressive away win.

The defeat means Wednesday have now won just one of their last 13 Championship games.

It leaves them rooted to the foot of the Championship table and a full four points away from safety, with Derby County starting to pull away after their draw with Stoke City.

Pulis then remains an unpopular appointment.

Plenty of fans made their angst known when his arrival was announced and plenty have been online to vent their frustrations since.

His predecessor – Garry Monk – is coming back into mention. He was sacked earlier in the season and rightly so in the eyes of many Wednesday fans, but they’ve been quick to mention that Pulis’ tenure is far worse.

See what they had to say on Twitter today:

@swfc yet again devoid of structure and desire.Lack leaders and winners across the squad. Pulis yet to offer anything beyond Monk…defensive changes not working and lack any composure on the ball..league 1 players taking us that way..there just seems to be no plan for the club — Ross (@tartan_owl) December 12, 2020

Created absolutely nothing but an error from the gk. This is awful. Really awful. Monk would have had more points than Pulis has managed. Pulis and Chansiri out #swfc — Jonny Rep (@TrapitJon) December 12, 2020

Pulis out Pathetic formation Worse than under monk Disgraceful He’s a dinosaur — johnsnow (@johnsno72690447) December 12, 2020

Pulis football is worse than Monks no debate — Hirsty (@Deeowl) December 12, 2020

Never try and get another though, do we. Same under Pulis as it was under Monk. Take the lead and then play for draw. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphy180) December 12, 2020

I think we might actually be worse under Pulis then we were under Monk. #swfc — Gary Abbey (@garyabbey44) December 12, 2020