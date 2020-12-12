Rotherham entered today’s game at home against a play-off challenging Bristol City not in the best of shapes.

They had just one point from their last five games, that coming from a 2-2 draw against promotion-challenging Bournemouth.

Last time out – loss and prep for the Robins

Last time out they lost 2-0 to relegated Premier League side Watford (above) in a game that saw them fixed in 20th place in the table on 13 points.

The Millers are a side often left ruing missed chances and are seen by many as a side to suffer further due to inconsistencies.

That deadly duo would not be the ideal confidence boosts needed when scheduled to face a side such a the Robins bob, bob, bobbing along at the top-end of the Championship table.

Early start and happy fans

Someone didn’t read the script though. The Millers burst out of the blocks and took an early lead through midfielder Matt Crooks (4′), who netted for his second Championship goal of the season.

It was a goal that was good enough to get Rotherham fans commenting on Twitter (below). It would represent a valuable three points, should the Millers see out a win, and would create a little breathing space between themselves and the Championship drop zone.

‘What a delivery!’ ‘Great start.’ Rotherham fans react to early opener vs Bristol City

What a delivery! What a start! Great finish. Keep pressing, Millers! #rufc — Nicola Elliott (@NicolaElliott16) December 12, 2020

Come on you Warne haters GREAT start lads keep it going #rufc #UTM’s — David Reekie (@DocReekie) December 12, 2020

Youuuu redddddds Crooksy get in.#rufc — Royce Frost (@RoyceFrost15) December 12, 2020

#rufc

Well done Vass, crap ball down the channel to Smudge led to free kick on Linds…goal !!! — MRmemememe (@Millernator666) December 12, 2020

sorry but why did we drop Barlaser for 3 games, he’s clearly our best player #rufc — Cal 👺 (@Cal_RUFC) December 12, 2020

That early, ecstatic mood was added to just before the break when striker Michael Smith (42′) added his second of the season to give Paul Warne’s side added daylight between themselves and the Robins.

Finally our quality of cross is paying off today! Amazing what happens when Smith is actually in the box and the crosses are decent! Come on lads #rufc — Jamie Hudd (@Huddy1993) December 12, 2020

Well deserved second! Come on lads! Great little period of play. #rufc — Alex W (@AWas29) December 12, 2020

#rufc get in well done lads. This is more like it. — Andrew Times Are a-Changin (@globalnative54) December 12, 2020

Will Rotherham finish season comfortably or in relegation scramble?