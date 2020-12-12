Rotherham entered today’s game at home against a play-off challenging Bristol City not in the best of shapes.

They had just one point from their last five games, that coming from a 2-2 draw against promotion-challenging Bournemouth.

Last time out – loss and prep for the Robins

Last time out they lost 2-0 to relegated Premier League side Watford (above) in a game that saw them fixed in 20th place in the table on 13 points.

The Millers are a side often left ruing missed chances and are seen by many as a side to suffer further due to inconsistencies.

That deadly duo would not be the ideal confidence boosts needed when scheduled to face a side such a the Robins bob, bob, bobbing along at the top-end of the Championship table.

Early start and happy fans

Someone didn’t read the script though. The Millers burst out of the blocks and took an early lead through midfielder Matt Crooks (4′), who netted for his second Championship goal of the season.

It was a goal that was good enough to get Rotherham fans commenting on Twitter (below). It would represent a valuable three points, should the Millers see out a win, and would create a little breathing space between themselves and the Championship drop zone.

‘What a delivery!’ ‘Great start.’ Rotherham fans react to early opener vs Bristol City

That early, ecstatic mood was added to just before the break when striker Michael Smith (42′) added his second of the season to give Paul Warne’s side added daylight between themselves and the Robins.

