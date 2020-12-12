Nottingham Forest have joined Derby County in the race to sign Newcastle United’s Matty Longstaff on loan next month.

Chronicle Live report that Forest are considering a January loan move for the 20-year-old midfielder, with Derby having been linked last month.

As well as the Midlands rivals, the report claims that a number of Championship clubs are also involved.

Longstaff announced himself on the scene alongside brother Sean last season, making nine Premier League appearances and scoring two goals.

This time round though, Steve Bruce has been slow to use Longstaff, and now a January loan move looks likely.

Reports have suggested that Longstaff could head out on loan next month.

He proved a prosperous player last year but for whatever reason he’s been exiled this time round – he’s made just the one Premier League appearance.

The Championship would be a likely destination for Longstaff should he head out on loan next month.

Both Derby and Forest could use some energy this season with both struggling at the foot of the Championship table, enduring dismal starts to the season.

Derby now under the interim watch of Wayne Rooney are starting to stabilise as they look to get out of the drop zone, whilst Chris Hughton is doing his best to stop Forest falling into it.

They could be a bidding war for Longstaff next month – he needs to get some loan experience, and it might be a case of first come, first serve.