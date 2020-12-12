Swansea City beat Cardiff City 2-0 in the Championship today.

A brace from Jamal Lowe secured the Swans’ third win in four Welsh derbies.

The summer signing from Wigan Athletic scored either side of half-time to seal the win, and boost Swansea into the automatic promotion spots in time for the afternoon kick-offs.

It marked his third and fourth Championship goal of the season and plenty of Swansea fans were quick to praise the 26-year-old, who’ve also been quick to criticise Lowe at times.

READ: Spurs join Dortmund in race to sign Championship youngster

Joe Ralls’ red card in the second-half allowed Lowe to score a superbly-taken second and seal the win for Swansea, who’ve not lost at, or to Cardiff since 2013.

Steve Cooper’s side look good for a promotion push whilst Neil Harris’ Cardiff seem to be stalling after their play-off campaign last time round.

They sit in 9th-place of the Championship table.

Plenty of Swansea fans took to Twitter to praise Lowe’s performance today, and here’s what some of them had to say:

Give Jamal Lowe a statue — Elliott Cooze (@ElliottCooze) December 12, 2020

I AM SORRY JAMAL LOWE FOR ALL MY NEGATIVE COMMENTS I LOVE YOU — ً (@scfctomm) December 12, 2020

Jamal Lowe has been brilliant 👏🏻 — Jay (@jaywilliams313) December 12, 2020

Jamal Lowe is the sauciest footballer on this earth #CARSWA — Sion Phillips (@Sionboi360) December 12, 2020

All the Jamal Lowe criticisers deleting old tweets as we speak…..#yjb — Neil (@NeilGO70) December 12, 2020

JAMAL LOWE NEVER DOUBT U 😭😭 — J (@JunDeLigt) December 12, 2020