‘Deleting old tweets as we speak’ – Plenty of Swansea City fans ‘apologetic’ as 26-y/o seals Cardiff City win
Swansea City beat Cardiff City 2-0 in the Championship today.
A brace from Jamal Lowe secured the Swans’ third win in four Welsh derbies.
The summer signing from Wigan Athletic scored either side of half-time to seal the win, and boost Swansea into the automatic promotion spots in time for the afternoon kick-offs.
It marked his third and fourth Championship goal of the season and plenty of Swansea fans were quick to praise the 26-year-old, who’ve also been quick to criticise Lowe at times.
Joe Ralls’ red card in the second-half allowed Lowe to score a superbly-taken second and seal the win for Swansea, who’ve not lost at, or to Cardiff since 2013.
Steve Cooper’s side look good for a promotion push whilst Neil Harris’ Cardiff seem to be stalling after their play-off campaign last time round.
They sit in 9th-place of the Championship table.
Plenty of Swansea fans took to Twitter to praise Lowe’s performance today, and here’s what some of them had to say:
Give Jamal Lowe a statue
— Elliott Cooze (@ElliottCooze) December 12, 2020
I AM SORRY JAMAL LOWE FOR ALL MY NEGATIVE COMMENTS I LOVE YOU
— ً (@scfctomm) December 12, 2020
Jamal Lowe has been brilliant 👏🏻
— Jay (@jaywilliams313) December 12, 2020
I love Jamal Lowe pic.twitter.com/6VIz3xb29n
— ً (@scfctomm) December 12, 2020
Jamal Lowe is the sauciest footballer on this earth #CARSWA
— Sion Phillips (@Sionboi360) December 12, 2020
All the Jamal Lowe criticisers deleting old tweets as we speak…..#yjb
— Neil (@NeilGO70) December 12, 2020
JAMAL LOWE NEVER DOUBT U 😭😭
— J (@JunDeLigt) December 12, 2020
Jamal Lowe > Messi
— billy (@BillyReid11) December 12, 2020