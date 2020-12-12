Cardiff City lost 2-0 at home to Swansea City in the Championship today.

Jamal Lowe’s third and fourth goals of the season sealed Swansea’s third win in four Welsh derbies – his first owing to a calamity of errors from the Cardiff defence.

Both Sean Morrison and goalkeeper Alex Smithies came under fire, but it was full-back Joe Bennett who took the brunt of fans’ online anger.

The 30-year-old was beaten in the air by Swansea full-back Connor Roberts, latching onto a high ball into the box.

READ: Spurs join Dortmund in race to sign Championship youngster

His header was fumbled by Morrison inside the penalty box allowing Lowe to fire towards Smithies, who also fumbled his lines.

Joe Ralls would pick up two yellow cards in quick succession in the second-half, allowing Lowe to double Swansea’s lead minutes later.

Steve Cooper’s side moved up into 2nd-place with the win ahead of today’s afternoon kick-offs, with Cardiff staying in 9th.

Plenty of Cardiff fans were quick to slate Bennett after Lowe’s winning brace, and here’s what some of them had to say:

Not a free kick its absolute pathetic from Joe Bennett and it's been a pathetic start — Alex David James (@AlexDavidJames1) December 12, 2020

Bin Joe Bennett off pls — maXmas🎅 (@theglxxm) December 12, 2020

joe bennett not being strong enough again — Samuel Jack Williams🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@SamuelJackWill2) December 12, 2020

Can someone teach Joe Bennett how to head a ball ? Cheers. — Tom Brookes (@TomWales) December 12, 2020

Joe Bennett is overdue a big fat mutual termination of contract — Tomos 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@tomosb_) December 12, 2020

Joe Bennett that’s embarrassing mate — Callum Owen (@CallumOwen) December 12, 2020

Joe Bennett just can't defend can he? 🤦‍♂️ #Bluebirds — Tom Brookes (@TomWales) December 12, 2020

Joe Bennett is a liability — Daniel Hopkins (@DanielHopkins18) December 12, 2020