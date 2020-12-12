A report from The Times has detailed Wayne Rooney’s daily routine whilst interim boss of Derby County, likening his schedule to that of Sir Alex Ferguson’s at Manchester United.

England and Manchester United’s all time top-scorer has taken interim charge of Derby County after Phillip Cocu’s sacking last month.

Since taking the reigns, Rooney has guided Derby to a four game unbeaten run, having picked up their first win in 11 v Millwall last weekend and lifting themselves off the bottom spot.

Going into today’s game against Stoke City in the Championship, Rooney’s Rams have the chance to pull themselves out of the drop zone.

As detailed in The Times’ piece on Rooney’s day at Derby, Martin Hardy writes:

“Wayne Rooney’s daily routine has changed dramatically since he was put in sole control of Derby County.

“Most mornings, he jumps into his car just after 6am, to ensure he’s at the Derby training ground for 7.30am. He then puts in a 12-hour day poring over every detail of training, selection and weighing up the club’s next opponent.

“Remind you of anyone? Rooney can draw on his experiences as a player working for some of the most successful managers in world football, but he seems to be modelling his work ethic on one in particular — Sir Alex Ferguson.”

The 35-year-old was at Old Trafford from 2004 to 2017.

He joined from Everton and would g on to make 559 appearances in all competitions, scoring 253 goals and winning 16 titles along the way.

He represented the Fergie ‘glory days’ alongside some of the best names in football. But now he’s a different task at hand in saving Derby County from relegation into League One.

Ferguson remains the best person to have learned his management foundations from and with results picking up, Rooney could yet be handed the permanent job.