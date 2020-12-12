Reading have made an offer for Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo, according to journalist Duncan Castles.

Twitter: @TalkReading Details here: https://t.co/IUUzo28btl (@DuncanCastles)

The Royals are looking to lure the Argentina international to the Championship in an ambitious move.

Rojo, who is 30 years old, is being linked with a move away from Manchester United in the upcoming January transfer window. Sheffield United are also believed to be keen on him, as per the Daily Mail.

The centre-back has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford and will have to weigh up his options next month.

He may have reservations over dropping into the second tier but that hasn’t stopped Reading from offering him an escape route from the North West.

Rojo signed for United in 2014 and has since made 122 appearances for the Premier League giants. However, he has struggled for game time over the past three years and was loaned out to Estudiantes.

That was where he started his career and he broke into their first-team as a youngster before leaving for Spartak Moscow in 2010.

Rojo spent two years in Russia before Sporting Lisbon came calling. He then played 61 games for the Portuguese side and chipped in with six goals to earn his big move to the Red Devils.

He has won the FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League since his move to England but could now be on the move after six years in Manchester.

Reading are interested but face a tough ask in bringing him to the Madejski Stadium.

Will Rojo go to Reading?