Derby County have recently welcomed back Jordon Ibe, but the 25-year-old is yet to make his first appearance of the season.

The ex-Liverpool and Bournemouth man signed for Derby County in the summer.

He’d sent time on loan with the Rams back in the 2014/15 campaign where he featured 20 times in the Championship, scoring five goals.

He left Liverpool for Bournemouth ahead of the 2016/17 season.

Things didn’t pan out for the Englishman though – he featured 57 times in the Premier League in his first two seasons, scoring just two goals.

Last season saw Ibe exiled at Bournemouth, making just two top-flight appearances before joinging Derby County on a two year deal.

But Ibe was sidelined for the beginning of his Derby career.

In the last two outings though, interim boss Wayne Rooney has named Ibe on the bench, but is yet to hand him his full debut as a permanent Derby player.

They go in action against Stoke City today.

Rooney picked up his first win as interim manager against Millwall last weekend, holding Brentford to a goalless draw in West London in midweek as well.

Having moved off the bottom spot, Derby could today move out of the drop zone with a win over Stoke – rivals Nottingham Forest could drop into the bottom-three.

Ibe’s return will excite a lot of fans – Derby have lacked firepower this season and should Ibe be able to find some form, he could become a really big layer for them this season.