Former Doncaster Rovers winger Alex Kiwomya has been released by National League side Chesterfield after just two months at the club.

Kiwomya, an England international up to Under-19 level, had joined for a second spell at the Spireites in October.

But the 24-year-old made only five appearances, scoring one goal, with new manager James Rowe allowing the player to depart, as confirmed on their club website this morning.

Sheffield-born Kiwomya spent seven years at Chelsea as a youngster having begun his journey at Rotherham United.

He enjoyed loan spells at Barnsley, Fleetwood Town and most memorably Crewe Alexandra, making 39 appearances in the 2016-17 season for the Railwaymen.

The first move of his professional career saw him leave the Blues at return to South Yorkshire with Doncaster Rovers, and he made 12 appearances in his first season.

But in two further seasons he managed just four games for Rovers in each, failing to find favour with both Grant McCann and Darren Moore at the Keepmoat Stadium.

In 2018-19 Kiwomya spent time on loan at Chesterfield, and the following year he was sent out for a spell at National League North side Chorley.

When he was released at the end of his three-year contract this summer, the Spireites came to his rescue with then-manager John Pemberton offering a short-term deal after training with the club.

However, their poor form in the fifth tier saw Pemberton replaced by Rowe, and Kiwomya’s time in Derbyshire has been brought to an end.

He will be on the lookout for a new club, most likely in the National Leagues.