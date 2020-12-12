Charlton Athletic loan man Dylan Levitt is available for selection again after having Covid-19, as per their official club website.

The Manchester United midfielder tested positive last month, as per London News Online, and has missed the past few games due to self-isolating.

However, the youngster is back for Lee Bowyer’s side and could return against AFC Wimbledon this afternoon.

Back training…

He has been training with the League One side this past week and returns along with a few others.

Deji Oshilaja and Marcus Maddison are available to play, along with Norwich City loanee Akin Famewo who picked up a knock to his ankle this past week.

Charlton remain without Andrew Shinnie, Alfie Doughty and Ryan Inniss.

Important game…

Today is an important game for Bowyer’s side and they are looking to get back to winning ways. They are currently sat in 6th place in the league but have only won once in their last five games in the league.

They have an opportunity to get three points ahead of a frantic festive period.

However, Wimbledon are no pushovers and are currently in a respectable 14th position after a steady start to the campaign under Glyn Hodges.

What the boss has said…

Bowyer is expecting a tough match: “Wimbledon are difficult to break down. They beat Peterborough the other week. They’ve got Pigott up top who is a handful, they have a lot of energy in midfield. We’ll have to be patient on Saturday. That’s the word I’ll be using to the players – ‘patience’.”

The72 have picked out a predicted starting XI for the hosts.



