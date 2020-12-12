Luton Town will welcome back James Bree for their Championship clash against Preston North End today.

The 23-year-old full-back had picked up a ‘slight groin problem’ which had kept him out of Luton’s last outing at Coventry City.

Assistant manager Mick Harford though has told Luton Today how Bree will be ‘fine’ for today’s match. He said:

“James had a little niggle in his groin, he just picked it up on Saturday, but he’ll be fine for Saturday.”

Luton welcome Alex Neil’s Preston side today, with both side looking for a win to boost them into the top-half of the Championship table.

Nathan Jones’ side sit a place behind Preston in 14th and on level points, after seeing their blistering start to the season tailor off in the past few outings.

The Hatters have now won just one of their last seven in the Championship, having failed to find the net in their last two fixtures.

Preston meanwhile after their shaky start to the season look to be stabilising, with Neil alleviating some of the mounting pressure on himself.

His side have gone three unbeaten now having won 3-0 at home to Middlesbrough last time out, but today they travel to Kenilworth Road where Luton have claimed 12 points from eight Championship games.

Bree’s return should give Town fans hope of a positive result today – it’ll prove a tall order against a good side in Preston, but a win could lift either side closer to the play-offs.