QPR goalkeeper Joe Lumley has signed a new seven-day loan deal with Doncaster Rovers, as announced by their official club website.

The stopper is enjoying his time on loan at the Keepmoat Stadium and has extended it by another week again.

Lumley, who is 25 years old, has now made four appearances for Darren Moore’s side and is available to play today as they take on Gillingham at home today.

He was brought in by the Yorkshire side after Joe Bursik was recalled by Championship side Stoke City.

Safe pair of hands…

Lumley has proven to be a safe pair of hands for the League One outfit.

He has made 80 appearances for QPR since joining them 10 years ago but his future there is now up in the air.

He has also had loan spells away from the London club at Accrington Stanley, Morecambe, Stevenage, Bristol Rovers and Blackpool, so playing third tier football is nothing new to him.

He is out of contract at the end of the season and has fallen down the pecking order with Mark Warburton’s side behind Seny Dieng and Liam Kelly.

Emergency loan…

Lumley has slotted in nicely at Doncaster and had a similar emergency loan stint at Gillingham earlier in the campaign.

They should make a permanent move for him in January if they are financially able to do so.

In other Donny news, their former midfielder Alfie Beestin has been rewarded with a new contract by League Two outfit Scunthorpe United, as covered by The72.



